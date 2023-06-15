Valley man surprised with e-bike after previous one was stolen

Joey Jorrick loves to share his life on social media. He recently posted on his accounts, "Joey's Autism Adventures," that his e-bike was stolen outside of a Walmart on June 6.

Jorrick said it happened when he was grabbing a prescription.

"I was there for 10 minutes and then boom, my bike was gone after that," he said.

Jorrick relies on his bike to get to his job at McDonald's.

Andi Barness Rubin with EWheels said, “I heard about it through ABC15 and when I realized that his electric bike was stolen, I spoke with my husband. We sell bikes.”

EWheels coordinated with Jorrick’s uncle, Craig Ury, for the big surprise.

Jorrick was overjoyed to see his new ride gifted by EWheels.

"Ah thank you everybody,” Jorrick exclaims. “I love this thing! I always wanted something that could go off-road.”

While Mesa police are still searching for the person who stole Jorrick's bike, the generous gift will get him back on his feet.

Ury was moved to tears from the generosity, saying, “It means a lot. It shows that there are good people in this world still, gives you faith in humanity. To see Joey so happy, is amazing."

