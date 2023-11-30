Valley man finds kidney donor years after posting truck decal asking for help

About two years ago, Nino DiGuilio put a bumper sticker on his truck in hopes of changing his life — and it is finally paying off.

ABC15 first met DiGuilio in November 2021 when he showed us the decal on his vehicle reading: ‘I NEED A KIDNEY, CAN YOU HELP?’

Valley man hopes truck decal helps him find a kidney donor

Nino’s challenges with his health started when he was young, and then he was diagnosed with Type II Diabetes. Eventually, doctors told him one of his kidneys was failing and he was in need of a transplant — something that could take up to seven years to find.

So, in the meantime, the 59-year-old Casa Grande Realtor has been doing dialysis multiple times a week for hours at a time, but that also came with complications, leading him to be more susceptible to scar tissue buildup and possible infection.

Over the past couple of years, dozens of people have reached out to him, even from other parts of the world, but no one was the right match until now.

DiGuilio told ABC15 he has finally found a match, thanks to a woman who knocked on the window of his truck.

Renee Black lived anywhere her mobile home would let her, until she wanted to be near family in the Valley, so she settled in Casa Grande.

While walking her dog one day, she saw Nino’s decal and felt inclined to knock on his window and said, ”I think I want to help you, and he was just shocked,” said Black.

His surgery is set to take place in January 2024.