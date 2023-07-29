Valley high schoolers team up for PSA to prevent teen suicide

Set up is underway inside Paradise Valley Community College Friday where teens from across the area are putting aside rivalries in a critical collaboration to save lives.

“We can’t do what we do without you guys, and you guys are helping us save lives every day,” said Teen Lifeline clinical director Nikki Kontz to the group.

In a show of solidarity, more than 30 high school football players, cheerleaders and marching band members are recording a public service announcement in hopes of preventing teen suicide.

The teens are bravely stepping in front of a camera crew and mustering up the courage to urge others to ask for help.

“If you’re struggling with thoughts of suicide, don’t give up, there is help and there is hope,” said one teen into the camera.

The students are here in support of Teen Lifeline. A peer-to-peer hotline that is available in the Valley for going on 37 years now.

“At Teen Lifeline they can call and talk to someone their own age, someone who understands what it’s like to be a teenager,” said Kontz.

They’re taking the same approach with their latest PSA by putting the teens front and center. Students like Deacon Shea were determined to be part of the solution.

“When I tell someone you’re not alone, it’s like I’m their shoulder, someone they could talk to, if they’re struggling, they can reach out to me,” said Shea.

Navi Bruzon recently found out one of his friends was considering taking his own life. Thankfully the support around the young man at the time prevented a tragedy.

“He definitely was going through a tough time and he’s glad he didn’t end it, so you know I’m glad to be doing this for people like him, close friends that I had no idea about,” said Bruzon.

Many times, we don’t see the signs, making Teen Lifeline that much more important.

“Let people know how you’re feeling because you matter, and your life has purpose,” said Mikayla Patterson.

The PSA’s will hit TV screens and social media feeds in September as part of Teen Suicide Prevention Month. But if you need help now, these young men and women are here for you anytime.

Click here to learn more about Teen Lifeline.

If you're a teen in the Valley and need to talk to someone call the Teen Lifeline hotline at (602) 248-8336.

Anyone else can call 988 to speak to someone for help.