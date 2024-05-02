Valley group helps disadvantaged people with housing, savings and employment

PHOENIX — A Valley group ensures everyone in the community has a chance to better themselves at times when they need a helping hand.

St. Joseph the Worker “(connects) the Valley’s disadvantaged, homeless, and transitioning individuals to quality jobs.”

By having resources like temporary housing and offering support in things like budgeting, meal planning, and more, people can land and keep jobs, again becoming functioning members of society.

According to the group’s 202-2023 annual report, they saw 10,000 clients and employed 6,000. The group says 60% of clients successfully exit into their own housing and save nearly $4,000 upon program completion. They also say 84% of successful clients are “still housed today.”

