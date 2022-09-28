Valley gas station owners with low fuel prices now giving free rides to senior citizens

PHOENIX — There's a new car service program for senior citizens that is rolling into town.

"Best thing to happen in our community in a long time," said Ziggy Zimmerman, who was offered the first free ride just a few days ago.

"I have seizures so I don't drive and with the sun as hot as it is, I can't get to the bank," he added.

Jaswinder and Ramandeep are the ones behind the new program, which is already gaining traction.

"They see the sign; they took the picture, and they call us. They need help and I'll help them," said Jaswinder Singh, CK Community Services.

ABC15 was first introduced to the owners of CK Food Mart earlier this summer.

At that time, they garnered national attention for their giving hearts and offering some of the lowest gas prices in the Valley.

Now, they're tackling another problem with their new venture: CK Community Services.

"They came to our gas station to give us their blessings. When they told us they don't have any rides, and they don't have enough money to spend on Uber and other things like a taxi, I talked with my husband and we decided to do something for older people," says Ramandeep Kaur, CK Community Services.

This month they turned their idea into a reality and are catering to those over 60 years old without a car.

You can get a ride to a number of places: the bank, the airport, the pharmacy or the grocery store.

For now, the program is serving those within a 10-mile radius of the couple's gas station, which sits at the corner of 20th Street and Osborn Road in Phoenix. They are hoping to grow from there.

"We need more volunteers to come up, help us, so we make this world a better place," said Ramandeep.

The couple is in the process of buying multiple vehicles and working on a website.

If you qualify for a free ride and would like to make an appointment, call 480-616-5408.

