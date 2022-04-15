Valley furniture store offering refunds if Suns win championship

MESA — As Phoenix Suns fans gear up for another run at an NBA championship, the owners of Best Buy Furniture in Mesa have quite the wager for them.

“We got the team, we’ve got the depth, we’ve got the experience, we feel like this is it, and this is just a way for us to give back to the community,” said store owner Nasir Owaynat.

Inside Best Buy Furniture and Mattress every single item they sell from couches and lazy boys to coffee tables and beds, can be yours completely free. Well, maybe.

“The day after the championship I’m gonna have all my siblings in here answering the phones and taking invoice numbers and writing checks out,” said Nasir.

Anything purchased in the store or from its website from now through the NBA finals is eligible for a full refund if the Phoenix Suns take home the trophy. It’s an offer he also ran last year and folks across the state were ready to collect to say the least.

“Customers were calling me after every game, after every game we won, after every series was over, they were calling saying, 'hey, get my refund ready,' I said, 'hey it’s ready,'” said Nasir with a laugh.

The store was on the hook for more than one hundred thousand dollars in purchases last year. Unfortunately, the Suns couldn’t get the job done but heading into this post season, they’re currently the odds-on favorite to win it all.

Nasir says while it could cost him, he doesn’t look at it that way. He moved to Arizona six years ago and since then has felt embraced by the community. This is his way of embracing them back while cheering on the hometown team to victory.

“I’m gonna keep running this promo until I give away every piece of furniture made in America,” said Nasir.