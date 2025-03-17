Valley father turns cancer battle into mission through children's book

Danny Efron has never backed down from a fight. After losing multiple family members to cancer—and facing his own battle with glioblastoma twice—he turned his struggle into a mission.

From lobbying in Washington, D.C., for increased cancer research funding to meeting with lawmakers to push for life-saving legislation, he’s been a relentless advocate for progress.

Now, he’s channeling that same passion into something even more personal: a children’s book for his son.

Written while continuing his fight against brain cancer, the book is a message of resilience, joy, and the belief that life is meant to be lived—no matter how much time we have.

RELATED: Brain cancer survivor working with lawmakers to boost cancer prevention efforts

Efron's doctor also shared a message about the importance of his advocacy and why funding cancer research remains a battle worth fighting.

ABC15's Cameron Polom caught up with Danny and his son to hear the special story. Watch the full video in the player above.

Learn more about Efron and check out his children's book, How Eddie Put a Smile on the Moon, here.