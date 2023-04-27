Valley father driven to help cancer patients

PHOENIX — A Valley father is giving back by driving patients to lifesaving treatments.

Behind the wheel, Kevin Donnellan feels his most comfortable.

These days his ride has enough room for his wife and two children, ages 9 and 12, but back in the day, ”My pride and Joy was a ’69 Camaro. To this day I still don’t know why I sold it,” said Donnellan.

The muscle cars in his life became “grocery getters.” It was inside those family SUVs, that he found a new “pride and joy.”

“My very cute, mostly well-behaved kids,” said Donnellan.

In addition to being a husband, father, and car enthusiast, he’s a volunteer with the American Cancer Society with a program called, Road to Recovery.

”I think your job as a volunteer is to listen,” he said.

Donnellan spends his free time driving cancer patients to hospitals for their treatment.

Not having a ride is a top reason many cancer patients don’t get the treatment they need, according to ACS. The program recently relaunched after a pause during the pandemic.

Currently, there’s a need for more drivers like Donnellan, especially in the West Valley.

“I’ve had more lucky things than unlucky things,” he said reflecting on his life.

Donnellan himself is a cancer survivor.

While in college, what he thought was fatigue ended up being a Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis.

His road to recovery allows him to give a little more than just a safe ride.

His own battle with cancer allows him to provide company and perspective about the common challenges patients encounter. Other times, Donnellan says the drugs used to treat cancer leave his passengers looking for a safe, quiet ride.

“I think it provides a little comfort and a little more trust,” he said.

On May 5th, Donnellan will celebrate his 26th year in remission. Beating cancer is a stark reminder of never taking a day for granted.

In those 26 years, Donnellan has passed down his love for all things gas-powered which led his two little ones to describe their father as “funny” and “exciting.”

More importantly, he’s passed down the importance of giving back.

“I wouldn’t trade what I do for a 69' Camaro,” said Donnellan.

Requirements to be a Road to Recovery volunteer:



A good driving record

Valid driver’s license

Access to a safe and reliable car

Proof of adequate automobile insurance

And completing an American Cancer Society Training Course

The rides are done on the driver's time through a rideshare app.

To volunteer or get more information, visit cancer.org/drive or contact the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345