Valley couple's nonprofit honoring daughter who fought cancer expands reach

MESA, AZ — A Valley couple who started a nonprofit organization in memory of their young daughter who fought cancer is expanding their reach to touch even more lives.

Amber and Michael Reiter have been hosting events in honor of their late daughter, Jazmine, who lost her fight with infant leukemia in 2020 when she was just 16 months old.

We first met the Reiters in October when they were planning a hike event in Jazmine's honor.

Valley parents turning pain into progress after losing infant daughter to leukemia

“We've already had our experience, but it would mean the world to us to help provide other families to not have to go through what we did, to have better treatment options, a better outcome,” Michael Reiter told us.

Their nonprofit, Jazmine's Journey, is now partnering with the University of Arizona’s Steele Children’s Research Center to fund childhood cancer research.

ABC15's Jordan Bontke attended a donation ceremony in Mesa on Monday and spoke with Jazmine's parents about what this special partnership means to them.