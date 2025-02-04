Watch Now
Valley couple's nonprofit honoring daughter who fought cancer expands reach

Jazmine's Journey raises money for childhood cancer research
MESA, AZ — A Valley couple who started a nonprofit organization in memory of their young daughter who fought cancer is expanding their reach to touch even more lives. 

We first met the Reiters in October when they were planning a hike event in Jazmine's honor.

Watch our previous coverage in the video player below:

Valley parents turning pain into progress after losing infant daughter to leukemia

“We've already had our experience, but it would mean the world to us to help provide other families to not have to go through what we did, to have better treatment options, a better outcome,” Michael Reiter told us.

Their nonprofit, Jazmine's Journey, is now partnering with the University of Arizona’s Steele Children’s Research Center to fund childhood cancer research.

ABC15's Jordan Bontke attended a donation ceremony in Mesa on Monday and spoke with Jazmine's parents about what this special partnership means to them.

