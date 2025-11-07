Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Valley café brews hope for dementia patients

A Chandler woman’s tribute to her late husband is inspiring connection and compassion across the Valley
It’s not your average cafe, but what’s being served inside a Chandler parish hall is nourishing hearts and minds. After losing her husband George to dementia, Shafeeka Brown turned grief into purpose by opening a Memory Café at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Chandler.
Posted

“There is a lot of isolation with this disease, so our loved ones deserve to get out and socialize on their own terms.”

Held on the first and third Friday of each month, the café welcomes those living with dementia and their caregivers for music, crafts, and conversation, activities that spark memories and connection.

“When they hear the music they grew up with, it brings them back to a place where they were healthy and thriving.”

Now, Shafeeka and her volunteers hope others across the Valley follow their lead to bring more Memory Café’s to the Valley.

