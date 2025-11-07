Valley café brews hope for dementia patients

It’s not your average cafe, but what’s being served inside a Chandler parish hall is nourishing hearts and minds.

After losing her husband George to dementia, Shafeeka Brown turned grief into purpose by opening a Memory Café at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Chandler.

“There is a lot of isolation with this disease, so our loved ones deserve to get out and socialize on their own terms.”

Uplifting Arizona Share your stories of hope and celebration! Have an uplifting story from your Arizona community? Share your good news here!

Held on the first and third Friday of each month, the café welcomes those living with dementia and their caregivers for music, crafts, and conversation, activities that spark memories and connection.

“When they hear the music they grew up with, it brings them back to a place where they were healthy and thriving.”

Now, Shafeeka and her volunteers hope others across the Valley follow their lead to bring more Memory Café’s to the Valley.

Watch the heartwarming Uplifting Arizona story in the video player above.