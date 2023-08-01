Valley boy uses summer break to build new crochet business

While many kids are returning from summer break, 11-year-old Jacob Morcos will instead be bragging about starting his own business.

“There’s just something about that... makes me feel relaxed,” said Jacob.

A single or double crochet, throwing in a magic circle, and a bobble stitch; these styles have become the cornerstone for the young entrepreneur.

“It makes it look cute 'cause it has the little whimsical element,” said Jacob, showing a small turtle.

Jacob says he recently began creating crocheted critters, including pigs, turtles, frogs, and more.

This all came to be just four months after picking up a ball of yarn for the very first time alongside his grandma.

“She taught him one stitch and it blew up from that point,” said his mom, Mariam. “He took all the yarn from her house, started coming here, he’d sit in his room, and he’d work on it.”

When the proud mother saw the first turtle he made, she decided to share a picture of it on the Nextdoor app.

“Within a couple of minutes it was likes, and comments and 'this is amazing, he’s so talented, how did he get into this,'” said Mariam.

“It was blowing up like, what else does he make, like can he make this, can he make that, and I was like, wow I can make all of this,” said Jacob.

Since then, orders have poured in. The seventh grader is tracking them in a notebook, and he’s got 41 already, each with their own story.

“There was one girl that said she was going off to college and she was going to miss her pet cat, and she said "can he make that for me?"” said his mom recalling one order.

The family even recently received a photo of Jacob's cat creation from the very satisfied customer.

Jacob's creations start at $5 and go up in price, depending on size and complexity. He admits keeping up with demand is certainly challenging.

“It is a little bit [challenging] because I’m like tired, I just sit down and crochet the whole day,” said Jacob, with a laugh.

With school starting, Jacob will refocus on academics while now balancing a blossoming business on the side.

“I felt so encouraged from the love and support I’ve gotten, it makes me feel like I can’t quit, this is something amazing for me,” said Jacob.

If you are interested in ordering something from Jacob, you can email him here.