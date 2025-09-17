Valley author promotes hope and healing in kids through picture books

When it comes to helping our kids cope through tragedy, there is no "perfect science," but a Valley-based author is hoping her books can serve as a starting point for some of these important conversations.

ABC15's Nick Ciletti recently spoke to Judy Egett Laufer, also known by the pen name "J.E. Laufer," who is a former teacher. She worked extensively in curriculum development and now dedicates her time to her publishing company and writing books that help kids cope through a variety of life's challenges - everything from overcoming grief, celebrating our differences, and how to disagree respectfully.

Through her company, Little Egg Publishing, Judy has already released nearly a dozen books for kids and young adults.

Judy tells ABC15 she's always tried to focus on social-emotional intelligence in kids. She says with recent tragedies like the assassination of Charlie Kirk and so many others that kids are exposed to, finding the right words can be difficult, which is where she's hoping her books can come in handy and start as icebreakers.

"My focus has always been on how children see us," explains Judy. "How are children seeing what we as adults are portraying? I think they learn a lot from our behavior...I think being able to model behavior for them is really important. And being able to show them that yes, we are upset too, and we have feelings as well - and let's talk about those feelings."

One of Judy's books, called "Where Did Papa Go?", focuses on grief and was inspired by the loss of her own father.

Judy told ABC15 on Tuesday that some of her books were given to the Kirk Family as a way to show support. She also sent books after the Sandy Hook School shooting tragedy in 2012.

She says the nonprofit Kids Need to Read helps her get her books to kids who need them across the country.