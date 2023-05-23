Valley 8th grader loses her sight but not her courage

GLENDALE, AZ — Being a flyer on a cheer team takes focus, balance, dedication, bravery, and of course, it takes total trust in your teammates. It's something Cailee Herrell certainly possesses.

“There’s nothing that really goes through my head because I trust them so much,” said Herrell, an 8th grader at Hillcrest Middle School in Glendale.

It’s easy to find yourself holding your breath while watching her fly through the air, especially when you learn Herrell is blind.

“She shows us that anything's possible with a little bit of hard work,” said one teammate.

“Don’t give up for anything,” said Herrell in 2016 when she spoke with ABC15. Back then, she was just six years old.

Herrell was born with a degenerative eye disease that would inevitably steal her sight. At the time, she and her family were on a mission to make sure she saw all she could by creating a bucket list of adventures she’d remember forever.

She went to Disneyland and SeaWorld, performed in the Nutcracker, and sat courtside at a Phoenix Suns game. Her most vivid image during those days is the sight of the Golden Gate Bridge.

“I still see it when I close my eyes,” said Herrell. “There are no words to explain how thankful I am that I at least got to see some of the things in the world before I went fully blind because there are so many kids that were born that don’t have any vision during their lives.”

Now at 12 years old, she’s lived without her sight completely for about a year. She refuses to let fear or her disability keep her feet on the ground.

Her Hillcrest cheer team recently won regionals. Herrell flawlessly executed her stunts as the crowd roared.

She’s a straight-A student who eyes being a disability attorney. Her Facebook page provides a community of support for those battling vision loss.

“The minute someone says 'well I don’t know,' she says watch me,” said Cailee’s mom Catrina.

Her mom says sure, she gets nervous watching her daughter push her limits but walks away inspired each time.

“Cailee embodies courage in every way,” said Catrina.

Her cheer coach agreed, nominating her for the Deer Valley School District's Courage Award.

“She’s just one of the most impressive girls I’ve ever met,” said coach Renea Herold.

The girl whose life has never been easy was presented with the award at a surprise ceremony. But, this young lady is just getting started and hopes to lead others down a path of hope whether she can see it or not.

“The way that you are courageous is to be brave and take risks, and see what happens,” said Herrell.