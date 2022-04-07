Two-year-old boy takes his first steps after hit and run crash

PHOENIX — Steve Walton was leaving the grocery store with his two-year-old great nephew Jayden Garcia. When suddenly, a driver barrels through a red light near 19th Avenue and Glendale, hitting the boy in his stroller. The driver, 21-year-old, Devorah Ross, leaving the scene, leaving Jayden unconscious. But now, just weeks later, a remarkable recovery.

RELATED: 2-year-old in stroller struck by red-light runner near 19th and Glendale avenues

“All I could do is chase after him,” Walton shakes his head in disbelief thinking back to February 20th.

"I was yelling at the car to stop. They never did stop. They just kept going,” says Walton. “They dragged the stroller another hundred yards down the road, but he was laying in the road where he got knocked out.”

The driver, Devorah Ross, later arrested. The focus then turned squarely to little Jayden’s recovery. For days, he was hooked up to tubes and machines. His family knew it would be a long road ahead.

“That was the part I was scared about,” says mother, Tyliah Green. “His birthday was coming up and I thought I lost him."

Just shy of turning three, Jayden did the unthinkable while recovering at home.

“He kept saying, ‘I did it momma. I did it!’,” says Green. “He started walking to me and I just started crying because I didn't know what to do. He was really walking."

These small, but mighty footsteps are one major milestone.

Green says, “He's still a little, you know, wobbly and stuff but he's doing really good. His progress is really good."

Jayden's family tells ABC15 despite the injuries, doctors are saying he's expected to live a normal life, making a full recovery.

“Now he's walking on his own,” says Walton. “Getting up on his own. Gave me great hope for him."

A miracle made for this resilient Valley boy.