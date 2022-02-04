Two Valley boys cut long locks, donating hair to children with cancer

PHOENIX — Two Valley brothers made a sizable difference with a trip to Keep It Cut in Phoenix Friday.

“Are you ready? Are you nervous? You’re going to look great,” said one of the stylists to the boys.

The two brothers Diamond,13, and Jasper, 5, have spent years building up to this moment. That’s because growing your hair long enough to change another child’s life takes time.

“I tell you; I am so grateful to have children that are thinking about others,” said Jasper and Diamond’s dad, Fred Haddad, with pride.

This trip to the barber chair is culminating with a donation to Locks of Love, an organization that restores confidence and normalcy to children suffering hair loss, many times due to cancer treatments.

“You talk to these children about what’s their biggest concern and their biggest concern is losing their hair,” said Madonna Coffman.

Coffman founded the nonprofit in 1997. Since then, they’ve created custom hairpieces for thousands of children across the nation.

But it all starts with the brave selfless actions of their donors.

“A lot of kids bullied me and called me a girl, but my dad told me just ignore it because you’re doing it for a good reason,” said Diamond.

It's a message we saw him reiterate to his little brother Friday.

“Hey Jasper, good job,” shouted Diamond across the room.

It’s a simple act of altruistic kindness that with each strand of hair is making a world of difference for children just like them.