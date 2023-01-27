Two local rescue pups make Puppy Bowl XIX roster

For the first time ever, two rescue pups from Arizona will get to be part of the 2023 Puppy Bowl.

“This is Phoenix, she is a Cairn Terrier mix, and she is seven months old,” said Phoenix’s mom Chelsea Porter.

“This is Inya, and she is a Chihuahua Terrier mix, and she’s around eight months old,” said Inya’s mom and dad Joann and Jorn Fledelius.

Both pups are taking the field as part of Team Fluff, facing off against Team Ruff for the Lombarky Trophy presented by Animal Planet.

“She’s very sassy, very energetic,” said Porter proudly.

“She’s a wild little terrier, she just loves running and playing with them, jumping on them whether they like it or not,” said Joann.

While of course we come for the adorable dogs, we stay for the spotlight the Puppy Bowl shines on so many animal care organizations across the country.

“Team Fluff all the way,” said Bretta Nelson with the Arizona Humane Society.

Little Phoenix found his new home thanks to the Arizona Humane Society, an organization rescuing thousands of animals every year. Offering veterinary care like vaccinations, spay and neuter services and of course adoption.

“The Puppy Bowl is just this amazing platform to raise awareness towards all the work being done for these homeless pets and how deserving they are to go on and have these really amazing lives,” said Nelson.

Inya on the other hand found her forever home thanks to the NAGI Foundation, who was seen by animal control when she was discovered abandoned in a cemetery.

“We knew something was special about her, the way she wanted to come up to animal control, almost like she wanted to be rescued,” said NAGI Foundation Founder Sheila Iyengar.

Inya’s showcase in the big game helps to highlight the number of free pet services they off on the Salt River Indian Reservation.

“We offer animal welfare clinics, spay neuter opportunities, vaccines, we also help build fences for their pets and we have a huge pet food pantry,” said Iyengar.

Soon they’ll be expanding their footprint — opening up a state-of-the-art facility to meet the ever-growing demand for their services.

“It will house our three main programs which is an animal shelter, a full-service veterinary clinic, and an equine therapy center,” said Iyengar.

But none of these organizations can do it alone. Donations from the community remain a critical tool to fund everything they offer. So, while you kick back for Puppy Bowl XIX at noon on Super Bowl Sunday on Animal Planet, consider opening up your heart and wallet as well. Of course, cheer on Phoenix, Inya and Team Fluff while you’re at it too.