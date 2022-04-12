Two ASU students win Red Bull Basement Global competition for note taking app

“Often times the hardest part of studying is knowing where to start,” said Sylvia Lopez, in a video that was part of their project submission.

Brinlee Kidd and Lopez are Freshman at Arizona State University and have a rather clever solution for the pesky note taking process, which recently got them named the winners of the Red Bull Basement Global competition.

“We all have to learn, we all face the struggle and at the end of the day, why not make it easier,” said Lopez.

That’s when they came up with a note taking app called Jotted. Students upload their notes, and the app automatically organizes them into class folders. The software then takes those notes and creates digital flash cards and practice quizzes for studying each subject.

“Jotted would help you kind of find that key information by going through your notes automatically and pointing out key phrases within the text,” said Kidd.

Users can also highlight specific portions of their notes and the app then provides links to websites that can offer more context about that particular information.

“This is an example of a practice test a user might use, this is the interface of the flash cards,” said Kidd, pointing at what the app’s display could one day look like.

The idea helping them top 182 other applicants across the world to earn the top prize from Red Bull in March.

The win awarded them the opportunity to work with investors, programmers, and intellectual property experts to perfect and launch the app later this year.

“We did not expect it but we are very grateful and very excited, it was a very validating experience,” said Lopez, with a huge smile.

It’s an experience they’ll use to empower the next generation of learners with an idea brought to life from their dorm room desk.

Both founders tell ABC15 the mission behind the company is to also give back to underserved communities and bridge the technology gap facing so many families across the nation.

Once the company turns a profit, Lopez and Kidd say a large portion will be re-invested back into local neighborhoods in the form of laptops and other resources.