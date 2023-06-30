Twins brave the heat to keep Goodyear streets free of litter

GOODYEAR — Judy Tarkowski and Joanne Terry have developed quite a reputation in Goodyear.

“We're known as the trash ladies,” said Tarkowski with a laugh.

It’s a nickname of adoration of course.

Every week, the 74-year-old twin sisters mount their bicycles as part of the Adopt a Street program to pick up the seemingly endless litter along miles of sidewalks and medians.

It's a routine that would make their father proud.

“Coming from a farm, my dad always said, 'God gave you this beautiful earth, let's keep it that way',” said Tarkowski.

For the last 13 years, even in the scorching heat, you can spot them loading up plastic bags with beer cans, fast food boxes, Styrofoam, and any other litter.

“This is my official route, all the way down to Pebble Creek Parkway, all the way to the 303, both sides,” said Tarkowski.

Tarkowski and Terry usually split up to cover more ground. When they started getting noticed by their neighbors, the identical sisters couldn’t help but have a little fun with them.

“For a while, we wouldn’t say there were two of us and they would say I swear I just saw you on the other side and I’ll just go along with and say well I’m pretty fast today,” said Terry with a smile.

“For them to go out and spend their time in the community picking up trash speaks volumes of who they are,” said Ron Huston.

Huston is with the Adopt a Street program and says volunteers like Tarkowski and Terry represent the best of Goodyear. He also wants to make sure to send a message to those leaving their litter behind.

“Why not pick it up and put it in a trash can or wait until you get home and throw it in your own garbage, or you know what even pick up after somebody else because that’s what they’re doing?” asked Huston.

The ladies say they’ll continue to do it as long as they can, saying it’s wonderful exercise at their age. But their biggest reason behind the generous effort is simple.

“You know you’ve made a difference,” said Tarkowski.

“You take a picture before with the Styrofoam all over the place and then an after and you go, 'Perfect',” said Terry.