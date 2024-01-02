Tiny mobile art studio inspires thousands of children across the Valley

PHOENIX — A Valley artist built a tiny art studio on wheels that she now tows to hundreds of festivals, events, and schools around the Valley each year. Her goal is to encourage children to step inside, pick up a paintbrush and cover the provided canvases in the colors they see fit. Sandra Marshall tells ABC15 it’s all about inspiring children to be creative and express themselves by letting their imaginations run wild.

She took us on a tour of the tiny shed-like studio and shared how she’ll be hitting the road across the U.S. in 2024 for a very special project.

Watch the video in the player above to learn what’s next for the Tiny Art Studio!