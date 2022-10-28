Tempe Co. looking forward to thrill Super Bowl fans with immersive technology

TEMPE, AZ — Putting the "wow" in the Super Bowl fan experience is all in a day's work inside bluemedia.

“The customers are demanding, and the audience is demanding to see something they haven’t seen before,” said Jared Smith, founder of the Tempe-based company.

He says that’s why the large format graphics company, known for creating the banners and signage transforming cities into Super Bowl shrines, started its technology arm.

“You watch the technology that’s around you, it’s amazing, you know we have to push to other environments, we have to push to other experiences,” said Smith.

The bold ambition has paid off when Bluemedia introduced Sky Projection in 2019.

It stopped fans in their tracks as 4K images floated in the night sky above Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. At Super Bowl 56, the crew launched a swarm of drones that took to the air in a dance to honor the Big Game.

“What you’re about to see is true 360-degree imagery,” said Paul Whitney, executive producer at bluemedia.

On Thursday, we got a look at their immersive domes.

A virtual reality experience that feels practically like a ride. Soaring through canyons, space, and the gridiron from the comfort of an armchair.

“We call this projection mapping what we do here is we have actually four laser projectors that a runoff of very specific software,” said Whitney.

Software helps the projectors combine their powers into one amazing image. Designed to thrill those attending events like a Star Wars Fan Fest, golf tournaments, and of course the Super Bowl.

“It’s all about immersing the consumer into the brand itself and creating that wow factor, something where they’re not gonna forget what they just saw for a very long time,” said Whitney.

We left wowed and wondering what they’d have in store for Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium.

While they couldn’t reveal their plans yet, their motto should tell you all you need to know. “The entire concept of an immersive experience is that it’s something you’ve never seen before,” said Smith.