Teen hosts free martial arts classes during summer break

Dozens of children shed their shoes Friday inside a north Phoenix community center, ready to embark on a journey into the world of martial arts.

17-year-old Sumedh Seetharam is sharing his talents for teaching free of charge this summer.

“Bringing martial arts straight to the source of where these kids all are can help give them a taste that they wouldn’t otherwise get,” said Seetharam.

For the past three weeks, Seetharam has taken his black belt and the values he's learned to community centers across the Valley, kicking down barriers for children from low-income families.

“The average cost of a martial arts class right now ranges from about thirteen hundred dollars a year all the way up to fifteen hundred,” said Seetharam.

A cost that many times just isn’t in the budget. It's an obstacle that he refused to let block him from sharing his passion.

“Providing a weeklong martial arts course can bypass those cost and proximity barriers,” said Seetharam.

For most here Friday, it’s their first time on the mats. Sensei Seetharam guides them through technique and agility training. 7-year-old Lily was a natural.

“It’s actually pretty fun,” said Lily.

Self-defense is only a piece of the puzzle though. For Seetharam, martial arts has also honed his focus, discipline and determination in the classroom.

“A lot of academics is tedious, sitting still, focusing on homework, doing it even though you might want to do it,” said Seetharam.

A connection 11-year-old Penelope made as well.

“It could totally help you with how to concentrate a bit more, because karate is all about listening and focusing on what you’re doing,” said Penelope.

It’s called Empower Karate for a reason, allowing these kiddos to leave with a strength they never knew they had.

“There’s absolutely nothing I’d rather be doing with my summer,” said Seetharam.

Seetharam recently won a major grant from the Dragon Kim Foundation for his service to the community. It has helped pay for equipment and outreach that allows him to off these classes at no cost.