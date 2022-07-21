Sun City seniors share their secrets to a long and happy life

SUN CITY WEST, AZ — Most people want to know the secret to living a long life.

In Sun City West, two women, ages 101 and 98, are living their golden years at an assisted living residence and are sharing their secrets to their longevity.

“People ask me how I got so old, I don’t know, it just came one year at a time,” said Florence Woodward with a chuckle.

Florence and Lucille Duran have lived long happy lives and were married to their husbands for over 50 years. They have children and grandchildren but even now, they don’t really have all the answers.

“I don’t know how I manage it, I guess I’m easy going, I don’t take things too seriously,” said Florence.

Florence says while some relatives lived into their 80s, none made it near her current age of 101.

“I just keep going, try and do things as they come, exercise a little bit every day,” said Florence who takes daily exercise classes on-site.

While Florence keeps her body moving, 98-year-old Lucille focuses on her brain.

“I do puzzles,” said Lucille who will turn 99 in August.

She says it helps keep her mind sharp despite her increasing age taking a toll.

“The words, sometimes I know what I want to say but I can’t remember,” said Lucille.

While neither may have thought they’d make it this long, one thing they can tell you is... what really matters after 100 years is family.

“That’s my mother, that’s me, that’s my daughter, that’s her daughter, and that’s her little grandson,” said Lucille pointing proudly at a picture with five generations in it.

Both told ABC15 that while other memories fade, it’s those you love most that stay with you to the end.

They admitted fear of death has long disappeared, and it's replaced by an overwhelming feeling of appreciation for the lives they’ve been blessed with.

“Just be grateful for what you have and enjoy it as much as possible,” said Florence.