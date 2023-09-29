Sun City couple proves it's never too late to fall in love

SUN CITY, AZ — In sync from the moment they met, Bob and Sally Morton are sharing the limitless nature of love on Thursday.

“Neither of us ever planned this and at one point Bob said I can’t believe at this age, I never thought I’d feel this way but then you don’t when your younger, you think 81 is old, and then here we are acting like teenagers,” said Sally with a laugh.

Last November, the two met in a Thai Chi class at Sun Health's Grandview Terrace Senior Community in Sun City where they were living. Both trying to stay active, neither searching for love at the time after losing their spouses years earlier. But there was no denying the spark between them.

“I thought whoa he looks young and good looking and he’s energetic and I thought what’s happening to me, I didn’t think I’d ever be interested in another man,” said Sally.

“I was just struck by her fabulous smile which you’ve probably noticed,” said Bob. “She was just mesmerizing."

A blossoming courtship would quickly begin with Bob taking the strategy of playing it cool.

“He’d see me someplace and say you going to the movie this afternoon, ok I’ll see you there,” said Sally.

“I’m not sure if it was much of a strategy, it was pretty obvious I think, I went to things that she was going to,” said Bob with a laugh.

Over the months, more adventures together would follow. Despite their advancing age, they had met the one, again. Bob proposed eight months in.

“I started to cry and I said of course I’ll marry you,” said Sally.

“Fairly early in our relationship we recognized we were moving along a lot faster than we would have expected and Sally made a comment to that effect and I said well I think we were just waiting to happen,” said Bob.

The couple had a small wedding put on by staff at Grandview Terrace inside the fitness center where they first laid eyes on each other. The glowing couple told ABC15, you’re never too old to find love as long as your heart and eyes remain open to what’s in front of you.

“I think we are very aware that we may not have tomorrow, we see our friends, things happen just like that, so every day we make it special, every day it’s like the first day,” said Sally.

