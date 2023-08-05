Stranger donates kidney to Valley mother

A life-changing random act of kindness came from one Valley mother to another.

It takes a special person to have the love, care and patience to wash and groom furry family members.

Natalie Davis of Maricopa has made a living sharing those traits with her community as a mobile dog groomer.

Her most recent act of generosity had some in her life asking, “Are you sure?”

“I didn’t have a lot of people on board supporting me,” said Davis.

Earlier this year, Davis was scrolling Facebook when she came across an ad saying Jennifer Bush, 42, was in desperate need of a kidney.

Tt the time, Davis had never met Bush and she had no idea she was a mom of three who has been battling polycystic kidney disease since her 20s.

Doctors told her if she didn’t find a donor soon, dialysis was in her future.

”Basically when I hit 20% kidney function, that’s when [doctors] jumped into action,” said Bush.

Just a few days after seeing Bush's post, Davis went back and filled out the paperwork to see if she was a match, and sure enough, Davis was.

“It’s hard because of the type of kidney disease I have, and don’t have family that can donate, I’m literally depending on a stranger,” said Bush.

Davis was soon to be a stranger no more.

In July, Davis gave up her kidney that would go to an unknown recipient but by mentioning Bush’s name, she moved up the donor list.

What could have been years of waiting on the transplant list, ended up being just months.

Today, Bush can focus more on family and less on her health.

”It’s amazing that she would step forward and do something like this for someone she doesn’t know,” said Bush.

Davis, a mother of five, admits recovery hasn’t been kind.

“I’ve had five ‘C’ sections and this one is going to be a breeze, it was not,” said Davis.

Part of Davis’ past hasn’t been an easy one either, she’s struggled with addiction and run-ins with the law, but part of the reason she gave so generously, is to set an example for the most impressionable in her life.

When asked, if she could do it all again, Davis said, “Absolutely,” without hesitation.