Stolen bike spawns community wide bike drive in Arizona

MARICOPA, AZ — Leatrice Smiley finds herself smiling a lot lately.

“Every day when I come home there’s at least five or ten more,” said Leatrice.

Bikes of all colors and sizes fill her garage and backyard, leading them to to her began with a post on Facebook.

“I made the first post just kind of ranting as an angry parent that somebody stole my daughter's bike from the school like you know who steals from an elementary school, who steals from kids,” said Leatrice.

Leatrice says on August 31st, her 13-year-old daughter Zaniyah had her locked bike stolen right off the bike rack outside Leading Edge Academy in Maricopa.

“I was really hoping someone would see the post and put in back and alls fair, but it didn’t happen,” said Leatrice.

What did happen was even better, with folks from all over the community began offering to donate her daughter a new one.

Even take her to the store to get one off the rack.

That’s when Leatrice says she got an idea.

“I thought, let’s turn this into something better,” said Leatrice. “We could really make this big for everybody because we’re blessed and we’re fortunate enough to be in a situation where we didn’t need anyone to help us get a bike even though the offer was amazing.”

She decided to post again after being inspired by the outpouring of kindness.

Asking them instead to help her start a small bike drive.

“Our very first day of collecting bikes, we were scheduled to pick up five, we got seventeen,” said Leatrice in disbelief.

Now it’s over 100 and soon they’ll all find a good home.

“We reached out to all of the elementary and middle schools here in Maricopa to see if they can identify kids who walk home from school who don’t have access to bikes,” said Leatrice. “They’ve already collected a number of names.”

Now not every bike is ready to roll out the door. At times in need of a little TLC in the form of new tires and tubes, grips and breaks. Neighbor and Retired Police officer Frank Shaw is on the case.

“When I was a police officer in Washington, I was on a bike patrol and I did all the basic maintenance, actually almost advanced basic maintenance in our patrol unit for probably ten years,” said Shaw. “So, I saw the post and texted Leatrice and said if you need repairs, I’m ready to help.”

Shaw has been putting his skills to work, transforming run down or aging bikes one by one.

“I could not believe how many bikes she was able to collect so quickly, it was like holy moly,” said Shaw. “She could have just dwelled on the theft but instead she’s turned this whole situation into a positive and the whole community is behind her.”

The fire department has since donated helmets, T-Mobile donating headlamps.

A true community wide effort that’s left this mom in awe.

“It’s been beautiful and thank you to everybody,” said Leatrice.

Fixing the bikes does have a bit of a cost. Many of the bikes need new tubes or tires. Leatrice has started a gofundme page to help pay to get these bikes back in shape and in the hands of our kids.