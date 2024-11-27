St. Vincent de Paul feeding thousands this Thanksgiving

PHOENIX — St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) is preparing to feed thousands of people in need this Thanksgiving.

The nonprofit is set to make this a reality and expects to serve more than 7,000 meals on Nov. 28 to people experiencing homelessness and low-income families who rely on the SVdP’s four charity dining rooms across the Valley.

SVdP expects to do this along with their normal meal services, and they do it each day mostly through their many dedicated and loving volunteers.

The meals they prepare go to SVdP’s four charity dining rooms and shelters, and more than 30 smaller agencies across the community who they’re helping serve Thanksgiving meals for.

Dining room meal hours will include SVdP's Mesa, El Mirage, and Family Dining Room at Watkins locations, along with the Phoenix Dining Room on Jackson Street. That meal begins at 11 a.m. and is hosted by the Champions for the Homeless Thanksgiving event put on by former NFL great Nick Lowery and his band of volunteers, which include NFL footballers serving meals. Guests can also expect live music, lots of spirit, and lots of fun.

Here's what's on their menu and how much they expect to cook:



Roasted Turkey – Over 2,500 pounds

Traditional Giblet Gravy – 100 gallons

Herbed Stuffing/Dressing – 1,125 pounds

Mashed Potatoes – Over 1,500 pounds

Green Bean Casserole – 85 pounds

Cranberry Sauce – 80 pounds

Apple or Pumpkin Pie – 650 pies

SVdP is looking for volunteers and donations not only around the holidays, but year-round to help people in need across the Valley. If you're interested in learning how to help out, head to their website.