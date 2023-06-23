Special Olympics Arizona going for the gold at the World Games

PHOENIX — Special Olympics Arizona is representing Team USA at this year's World Games in Berlin.

A 3-on-3 basketball team from Arizona is competing for the gold at the games.

"This is the biggest stage," head coach Mary Roberts says. "There is nothing bigger for these athletes to show their skills, abilities and heart."

One thing that makes the team from Arizona unique is it's made up entirely of women.

Soon after tryouts, the team found out the Special Olympics World Games wouldn't host a women's 3-on-3 tournament.

Instead of staying home though, they were invited to compete in the men's division.

When they found out, Roberts says the team said, "Oh we're playing with the boys."

Team USA will be competing in the medal rounds this weekend.

Vanessa Robles is one of the athletes and says it's great to "tell the world we're just as capable."

You can watch the Special Olympics World Games on ESPN & ESPN2 through Sunday, June 25.