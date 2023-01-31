'Shuffleboard Bob' creating team at Mesa senior living facility

MESA, AZ — "Shuffleboard Bob." His name says it all.

He's a legend in the Valley and now a legend at The Citadel Senior Living Community, showing his love for the game.

"When I moved in here, I was hoping we could just play and once the people started coming out, and continually coming out and wanting to learn, I thought... 'well maybe we can put a little team together.' I'm planning on putting a second team out next year," says Bob.

The 85-year-old moved into The Citadel community just seven months ago and is already making his mark. He helped refurbish the old shuffleboard courts and then things blew up from there.

"There were shrubs over the court, the courts had chips in it. Me and Bob got together, we drew up a plan, we got all the shrubs down. All the residents were excited watching it. They were getting into it," says Joel Harieson, the activity director at The Citadel.

Dozens tried their shot at making the shuffleboard league and eight have become what is now known as 'The Citadel Vikings,' part of the Arizona Shuffleboard Association.

"In 60 years, this is the first facility that's ever brought a team out to a league from an assisted/independent living facility. It's a dream that I didn't even think would happen," says Bob.

Each player is learning as they go since most of them are new to the sport.

"He taught me some moves that he does, and I had people make compliments, like, 'oh, I could tell you were trained by Bob,'" says Ryan Bigelow, who works at The Citadel.

Bob says he's been playing shuffleboard for 35 years and was even inducted into the U.S. National Shuffleboard Association Hall of Fame.

He has been handing down bits and pieces of knowledge from his tenure.

"When they take their first shot, they're trying to score in here. If they shoot it too hard, you can lose ten points," says Bob.

He may be 85 years old but his days of playing are far from over.

"It's something that people who have a disability or a cane or whatever... they can play this game and that's the beauty of it because there's not a lot that people with disabilities can do," says Bob.

With two games left, their goal is to just have fun.