Scottsdale neighborhood lights up for good cause through Christmas Day

SCOTTSDALE — For two decades, Garden Street Lane in the Grayhawk community gets a much-earned name change in December.

“Like everybody came by from the time we looked at the house to when we signed on the dotted line, you know where you’re moving,” said Randi Sobel. “We were shown pictures, we were shown video, we were shown the Facebook page.”

In April, Randi Sobel and her husband Rob found out their new home was on Christmas Street.

Every home on the street is decked out in decorations. Anyone who moves in is given a fair warning: Grinches' hearts will have to double in size.

“Our neighbors across the street, the previous owners, it was actually written into their sales agreement on the house as an addendum, that they’d have to participate,” said Baer.

“Being that we’ve never done this before watching what this street does and how everyone comes together has been so infectious and incredible,” said Randi.

The Sobels said they were all in immediately, especially after finding out the heart behind the effort. One that centers around feeding hungry families.

“Two kids out there taking the orders, two kids in here filling the orders,” said Kristina Dyrr showing us around the cocoa hut.

Dyrr says along with picking up a free hot chocolate at the cocoa hut and checking out the lights, you’re urged to drop off a food or monetary donation that goes straight to St. Mary’s Food Bank. The collections happen through Christmas Day.

“Last year was our best year ever $18,000 plus in donations, over 6,000 pounds of food,” said Baer.

“You see people walking around, smiling, there’s music and the kids are just enthralled with things, sometimes I look at my husband and say can you believe this,” said Dyrr.

A Scottsdale neighborhood displaying their giving spirit for 23 straight days and as for the Sobels, they only regret one thing about their move.

“Ya, that we didn’t do it sooner,” said Randi with a laugh.

The community is located on 76th Way and Garden Street Lane. To learn more check out the group's Facebook page.

