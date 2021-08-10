Safe playground for immunocompromised kids taking shape in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — A playground for immunocompromised kids is taking shape in Tempe after a seven-year-old cancer survivor inspired the safe place.

Lily’s Pad will be a hyper-clean space for sick children battling cancer, and others with delicate immune systems.

Mesa resident Lily Taylor, 7, is cancer-free after battling Leukemia following her diagnosis at the age of three.

The location, which was donated by Coinless Laundry, will provide an indoor playground hopefully sometime next year.

“These children spend weeks if not months confined to the home. Simple childhood pleasures like playing on a playground, going to school, or enjoying a play date with a close friend are off-limits due to the risks of infection," the website reads. "It is our dream to allow these children to be kids again. To climb, jump, and once again make friends with other children facing the same hardships.”

Lily’s Pad plans to clean regularly with Decon 7, which they write is a powerful and effective cleaning agent utilized by the military and other public services.

Along with having hand sanitizer and masks, visitors will have to wear a fresh pair of clean socks.

On Tuesday, Discover Card presented Taylor with a $50,000 donation to continue towards her goal of opening the indoor playground.

Lily’s Pad has raised around $125,000 of their estimated $500,000-600,000 total.

Right now, the Lily’s Pad location is undergoing demolition as the building has been taken down to the studs.

"Instead of having operating equipment, or beds to lay on, they’re going to have playground equipment to slide down, and to climb on and be kids,” said Lily’s father, Brad Taylor.

The playground will be padded and wheelchair accessible for children.