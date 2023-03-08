Recovery home reopens after fire from monsoon lightning

An addiction treatment center nearly destroyed by fire got a second chance Tuesday.

For Sanctuary Recovery Centers, second chances are their specialty.

Upon first meeting 34-year-old Ray Scoot Hosay, he had no problem sharing the mug shots that represent some of the lowest points of his life.

“I had felony drug charges, possession charges, I had like 13 felonies,” explained Hosay.

In his search for sobriety, he showed up at one of Sanctuary’s homes in north Phoenix in 2019 – just months before the world changed.

“Everybody was in the middle of a pandemic, I was in the middle of a miracle,” said Hosay.

That miracle, in part, has been his sobriety.

For people like Hosay, it all starts inside the addiction treatment home where he was able to receive one-on-one help and live among people battling the same challenges.

The home, where he started his sobriety in October 2019, has its own past.

During monsoon 2021, lightning struck the house causing a fire in the attic to spread and take the home down to its studs. The fire caused more than $300,000 in damages.

If it weren’t enough to overcome addiction for those living there at the time, add a natural disaster to the list.

“The rafters caught fire, this thing was blazing,” said Joseph Landin, CEO of Sanctuary Recovery Centers.

Those displaced by the fire went to other facilities to continue their treatment.

Today, he calls the lightning strike a blessing. Sanctuary Recovery Centers cut the ribbon at an open house on Desert Cove Avenue in Phoenix.

The place can hold 10 people on their journey to sobriety.

Landin spoke to those who came to celebrate the open house and showed off his framed mug shot taken before he started his time at Sanctuary Recovery Centers. Now as CEO, the company has more than 10 facilities.

If their focus is giving others a second chance, why not do the same for the house that it’s offered?

“Just like the phoenix bird, our company logo, we truly rose this house from the ashes,” said Landin.

“To build something more hopeful and to help more people like me,” said Hosay.

The mug shots on his phone camera roll are a reminder of where he’s come from. These days, he’s happy to show off the families of him and his three children, ages 12, 14 and 16.

“All I really wanted was a relationship with them, and it blossomed into something more beautiful,” said Hosay.