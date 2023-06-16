Queen Creek boy gets big surprise from musician who inspired his recovery

A 12-year-old in Queen Creek met the music artist whose song inspired his recovery from a terrible car accident last year.

Scout Lawlor and his mother were hit by another vehicle last January. Scout suffered significant injuries including to his brain.

He was in a coma for months with questions about whether he’d survive.

“I just remember pleading with God not to take him,” said Krystall Lawlor, Scout's mother.

Scout came out of the coma but faced a long uncertain road to recovery.

“My body forgot how to do everything, how to walk, how to talk, how to breathe,” said Scout. His faith and spirit would guide him forward as he went to rehab at Phoenix Children's hospital twice a day for months.

He relearned the basics and hit milestone after milestone, leaving so many in awe.

“Getting to see just the perseverance of his spirit and what a hard worker he is, is really cool,” said Dr. Jasmine Hogan, his physical therapist.

When things got tough, Scout turned to the soundtrack that would become the mantra of his comeback. A song called “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten.

“Whenever Scout was having a hard time, I would start singing it to him like this is my fight song, take back my life song,” said Krystall.

Last month, word of it got to a nonprofit called Musicians On Call. The organization arranged a special video call for Scout to share his story with Platten herself.

“I get my determination from the fight song, literally it means so much to me,” explained Scout to Platten.

They talked, laughed and cried together. The moment of course couldn’t end before they sang her song together.

“You are incredible, you know what, you have a big mission in this life,” said Platten to Scout.

“Ever since the car accident I’ve been like I clearly have something really big to do, to work up to in my life,” said Scout.

“Yes you do,” said Platten.