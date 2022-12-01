Project Smile AZ delivering cheer to 20K veterans with holiday card drive

Two brothers from Mountain Ridge High School are using the power of words to ensure thousands of veterans across the United States know they’re appreciated.

“Veterans need all the support they can get mentally, physically and emotionally right now,” said Hurshneet Chadha.

“It feels awesome that we’re having an impact on our community,” said Pravneet Chadha. “We’re almost reaching 20,000, and with Giving Tuesday we’ve had many people pledge to make cards."

Personalized holiday cards inscribed with heartfelt messages are pouring into their P.O. boxes from all over the country.

“This one came from Utah,” said Pravneet sifting through envelopes. “Orlando, Florida, California.”

These West Valley teens run Project Smile AZ, a nonprofit started in 2020 to send out get-well cards to COVID patients around the state. Their efforts grew into sporting good drives for underprivledged kids, hygiene kits for the homeless and books for refugees. This year the focus turns to honor our men and women in uniform.

“We want to make sure all these veterans, all across the country are getting equal support from us,” said Hurshneet.

They’re doing it by working with veterans' homes from coast to coast. Not only creating the cards themselves but recruiting volunteers through social media to meet a lofty goal of sending out 20,000 total to all 50 states.

“These are all the cards that we’ve already packed,” said Hurshneet pointing to boxes full of sealed envelopes.

“We’re almost there and through our holiday card drive I think we’re gonna reach our goal,” said Pravneet proudly.

It's a marvel of an achievement only outshined by the sacrifice of those brave enough to serve.