Professional go-kart racer born with congenital heart disease starts foundation to help other kids

Mason Duchesne had just a 1% chance of surviving after being born with severe congenital heart disease, but he hasn't hit the brakes yet and is living life to its fullest!

After multiple open-heart surgeries and other procedures, the 13-year-old is a thriving professional go-kart racer who travels to compete on tracks around the country.

Duchesne started a non-profit organization, Galo Racing, to raise money and pay for equipment that will help other kids with similar diagnoses get into the motorsport.

Watch the inspiring story in the video player above.

