Prescott Valley firefighters reflect on battling wildfire in California 

Two Prescott Valley firefighters are back home after helping battle one of the most destructive wildfires in Southern California’s history. Now, they’re sharing what it took to face such an enormous challenge.

For Fire Captain Shaun Jones, returning home was a moment of pure joy. Video captured his three children leaping into his arms Thursday, a heartwarming reunion after two grueling weeks on the frontlines.

Jones and his team from Central Arizona Fire were deployed to Altadena as part of a rapid response effort, joining firefighters from around the world to combat the wind-driven wildfire that tore through Los Angeles County.

“There’s explosions going on all around us—propane tanks, all kinds of vehicles on fire,” Jones said.

His crew worked tirelessly to protect property and save lives, navigating intense conditions in the heart of the fire zone.

“When we showed up, we were at least a mile into the City of Altadena, doing point protection, just trying to save what we could,” Jones said.

For 24-year-old firefighter Noah Carpenter, who has been with the fire service for just over a year, the devastation was unlike anything he had ever experienced.

“Seeing all that get wiped out, you know, hits hard on the heart,” Carpenter said. “I just think about, if I was in their shoes, I would want someone to come help me.”

Amid the destruction, the firefighters also witnessed the resilience of the affected communities and the compassion of those who stepped up to help.

“Just seeing everyone join together and be there for people in need just really stuck out in my mind,” Carpenter said.

“The World Central Kitchen was out there, paying food trucks to be on corners serving food to us and the communities,” Jones said. “There were donation centers set up all over the place.”

For these firefighters, coming home is a reminder of how quickly life can change—and how crucial it is for people to step forward in times of crisis. Like 80 other Arizona firefighters who joined the fight, their efforts made a difference.

“It’s those moments of unity and action that stay with you,” Jones said.