Pop-up store with big heart brings holiday cheer to low-income seniors

PHOENIX — A very special shopping spree is taking place at a small non-descript temporary storefront in Phoenix over the next week.

It's located off Cactus Road and Paradise Village Parkway.

“She likes country western things and mystery things,” said one shopper to a volunteer. “These are perfect, they’re for Pat,” said another.

Valley nonprofit ElderTLC is stocking the shelves with meaningful and essential gifts destined for low-income seniors at care facilities around the Valley.

“I was really just kind of expecting a few blankets and maybe some pajamas, but this is amazing,” said Tania Newberry.

Newberry, with Freedom Plaza memory care and assisted living, is on the hunt for the perfect holiday gift, going down the list of her residents' favorite colors, teams, and past times.

“You know all about them because you spend every day with them, all day, and they become like your family,” said Newberry.

That’s what’s brought each and every one of these senior care facilities here today.

“A lot of our residents unfortunately they’re at that place in their journey where they have no more family left and we become their family, so when you get remembered by those that love you and take care of you it means a lot,” said Rob Bailey with Avista Senior Living.

When they arrive at ElderTLC, they leave their wallets at the door. That’s because every gift for the names on their lists will be free.

“Our part in it is that we give them a little hope, a little joy, to their holiday season,” said Linda Stanciu.

Cathleen Hartman and Linda Stanciu founded the nonprofit in 2016 and spend each year collecting donations from the community and using their deft bargain shopping skills to purchase items for the store.

“There’s no better feeling than to have purchased something and have the facility director come in and hold it up and say this is perfect for my resident,” said Hartman.

“That's exactly what we want,” said Stanciu in agreement.

Their teams of volunteers work side by side with shoppers to collect, label and wrap each gift they choose. In just six years, they’ve helped bring holiday cheer to more than 20,000 seniors with no plans of slowing down.

“However, we are looking for a more permanent home for the shop each year,” said Hartman. “We need to store the items for two weeks and then we run the storefront for two weeks, but we’ve had to find different locations each year.”

They say they sure could use some help on that end. If you’d like to get involved either by donations or maybe you’re a senior care facility hoping to partner with ElderTLC, click here.