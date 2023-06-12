Play place for immunocompromised kids set to finally open in July

PHOENIX — A one-of-a-kind play place for immunocompromised kids has its sights set on a ribbon cutting after years of roadblocks.

Just a few short months ago, construction delays, supply chain issues, and a lack of funding led Lily Taylor to use just her imagination on what her play place could be like.

Now the 9-year-old is excited to share her air hockey and foosball table.

“We also have this over there, I forgot what it’s called, but I also really like it,” said Lily showing off the foosball table.

She’s also preparing to give tours to countless new friends she’ll make in the not-so-distant future.

When she was just 3 years old, Lily wanted nothing more than to be a kid and play on a jungle gym. But imagine trying to explain to her that’s not possible because of her Leukemia diagnosis. Physically engaging with others could put her at an even greater risk.

“[My Dad] said no, and I got in such a tantrum I passed out myself at home,” she said recalling the moment.

That’s all water under the Lily pad now, because on Thursday – she’ll cut the ribbon on the first hyper-clean play place for immunocompromised kids.

”We don’t know of any other facilities that have the same protocols as a hospital in place for children to play,” said Brad Taylor, Lily’s father.

Starting July 11, families of immunocompromised kids can book a free, 90-minute play session.

While little ones play in a room where the air is monitored for cleanliness by a Baylor University professor and military-grade cleaning agents are used several times a day, parents have a chance to meet with counselors, financial aid services, or just other parents going through the same thing.

“I don’t think there’re enough resources for parents going through things like this community is a big piece of that,” said Brad Taylor.

All this is possible through grants and community donations. After our last story aired – someone helped provide the air purification system.

Lily described the air purification system as a way to identify, “If there’s too much yucky air.”

You can say Lily may be anxious about the big grand opening, but she’s already overcome bigger things.

“Because lots of people don’t have their names on a building,” said Lily.

To learn more about Lily's Pad, click here.