Phoenix Suns fan finds 'golden ticket' in Goodwill's scavenger hunt

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The hunt was on this morning for Phoenix Suns playoff tickets hidden at an unknown Valley Goodwill location.

Inside a Scottsdale store in the Salt River Indian Community, two playoff tickets to Tuesday’s Suns game were hidden.

Suspicious fans scoured through books, reached inside shoes, and combed through countless clothes after subtle clues were given through social media.

”We actually gave out 10 potential stores where the tickets could be,” said Lea Soto Graham

The key clue came via Facebook and Instagram posts Monday morning.

It read, ‘No matter where you are, you can look to the rising sun for Victory.’

That lead Michaela Mason of Glendale to drive to one of the most eastern locations of the ten stores listed.

Then she saw some Suns rally towels among hanging washcloths.

“I was sifting through, and I saw orange, a field of orange and I was like I got to look,” said Mason.

For her, those orange towels were golden.

“AHH!! I cannot believe I found it,” she said the moment she found the golden ticket clipped to a rally towel on a rack.

Mason told us she has never been to a Suns game.

“I’ve never been. I’ve always wanted to go,” she told the store manager.

Her first will be at a ruckus playoff atmosphere on Tuesday. You can look for Machaela Mason and her husband among the first few rows.

“How are you feeling?” she asked her husband over the phone. “I’m feeling so ecstatic! Good thing I bought that Durant Jersey last night,” he replied.

As the playoffs continue, so will Goodwill’s golden ticket scavenger hunts

“Anyone can take part, follow us at GoodwillAZ on Instagram and Facebook, you’ll be in the know first,” said Lea Soto Graham