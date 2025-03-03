Phoenix Run Club helps keep the city clean one mile at a time

PHOENIX — Lacing up and cleaning up—one Valley running group is turning its workouts into a mission to keep Phoenix beautiful.

The Phoenix Run Club isn’t just logging miles; they’re picking up trash along the way.

Every last Friday of the month, members swap water breaks for trash bags, collecting litter as they run through Phoenix. After their good deed, the runners and do-gooders stay to enjoy an evening outing together to celebrate.

ABC15's Cameron Polom caught up with some of the runners behind the impactful "Trash Milez" to see how their small act is making a big impact! Watch the full story in the video player above.

To learn more and join the Phoenix Run Club community, click here.