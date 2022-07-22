At just 12 years old, Pierson Huyck has already accomplished something in his golf career no one his age has ever done before.

“I mean it’s pretty cool, it's a good feeling,” said Pierson with a chuckle Friday.

Last weekend, Pierson tee’d it up in Hawaii, in an attempt to qualify for the United States Junior Amateur Championship. Grinding out a round of 2 under par as wind whipped across the Big Islands Hualalai Golf Course.

“I just played good golf that day, I really didn’t know what was gonna happen after that,” said Pierson who shot the lowest score of the day. “I honestly didn’t even know if I’d done enough to qualify when I finished.

He soon learned not only did he qualify but Pierson at just 12 years and 17 days old, was the youngest golfer ever to do it, breaking a record that stood since 2001. Matthew Pierce previously held the record at 12 years, 2 months and 15 days old.

“Golf is in the blood lines, my grandpa played golf, my father played golf, my father taught me how to play golf, I helped Pierson get started in golf at a young age,” said Pierson’s dad Greg. "He's so calm on the course and I think that's a real tool out there for him to perform well.

Pierson was just five years old when he picked up the game. His natural ability was apparent from the start. He is no stranger to the national stage, having participated in the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals at Augusta National in 2021. Despite his success, he’s never even had a formal lesson, but he certainly puts in the time. Practicing at least five days a week on every aspect of his game.

“To really get good results, you just got to work hard, I mean when it gets boring, you just got to push through it and keep working if you really want to be good at it,” said Pierson.

He’ll put it all to the test on Monday at Bandon Dunes Golf Club in Oregon, playing in a tournament that’s seen legends of the game like Jordan Speith and Tiger Woods walk away winners. It's an opportunity that’s sure to provide the confidence to accomplish the bigger goals that lie ahead the young man from Phoenix.

“I’m just trying to get to the pros, that’s my main goal, once I do that, I’ll be pretty happy,” said Pierson.

