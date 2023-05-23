Phoenix Day School for the Deaf students learn through lemonade

PHOENIX — Phoenix Day School for the Deaf word workers cut the ribbon on a months-long project, just in time for the triple-digit heat.

PDSD high schoolers Hassan, Zayvion and Franchesco put the lemonade stand they built to good use on Monday. The blue and yellow stand is short enough for the youngest students to serve others over a base with the school mascot Roadrunner on it.

What’s served may be a little tart, always with a smile, but there’s a sweeter purpose for this stand.

”Ms. Danielle taught us how to squeeze the lemons, add the sugar,” signed Owen, a kindergartener.

This stand was built for PDSD kindergarteners.

The interactions that happen over a cup of lemonade help the youngest deaf students build confidence in their American Sign Language.

“I’m so happy, I really enjoyed this. And look at the crowd that is here!” signed Owen with an expressive face.

Eventually, they’ll use this new business to learn how to count money.

It can also create a pathway for deaf students to start communicating in a hearing world.

“The community needs to know that the external community, the public at large, will not know how to interact with them if they don’t know ASL, and so we work together,” said PDSD teacher, Danielle Murray.

For the ones who built this stand, finishing one project can provide a little confidence for the next.

Hassan wants to be an auto mechanic one day.

“I’m happy to support my community and give back, I’m happy to learn to be motivated like me,” he said.

Sometimes, the real world can be a sour place, but learning through lemonade helps instill a key value for PDSD – giving back to the community.

“I’m inspired, they’re knowing what to do because of the practice they’ve had in the classroom for the past month,” said Danielle.