Phoenix Children’s hospital providing Christmas toys to kids staying in the hospital

PHOENIX — Inside the busy Phoenix Children’s hospital, there’s a conference room full of toys. It’s the North Pole, according to the hospital’s foundation, which they refer to as Toyland.

That room is every kid’s dream, with toys of all kinds lining the shelves from the floor to the ceiling.

For the first time since the pandemic, The Phoenix Children’s hospital Foundation was able to receive toy donations again. For the past two years, they’ve only been taking monetary donations for the safety of staff and patients.

“Christmas is four days away and to see all the toys that are here, and all the people that got up early to give back, it’s a special feeling,” said Rico Mawcinitt, the co-owner of Wildlings Toy Boutique.

Mawcinitt dropped off two boxes full of toys, hoping to add to the many already stuffed in the conference room.

“It’s one of our favorite programs,” said Rosaria Cain, a spokesperson for Fulton Homes, which collected and donated toys. “Life is tough enough when you have kids that need services in the hospital.”

The goal is to give families staying in the hospital a little bit of a distraction from what they’re going through. Parents will get to choose the toys they think their kids would like, which will be delivered to their room on Christmas Day.

Tim Harrison, with Phoenix Children’s, says some families may not even get to have a Christmas. For the foundation to give away toys with the help of Amazon’s sponsorship, they’re able to give kids a little bit of cheer while staying within the hospital walls.

“It’s about the little things that make a big difference and this is one of those things that will really make a huge, huge difference in somebody’s day, and the family’s day as much as the child, too,” Harrison said.