Pawsitive Friendships pet therapy helps kids learn, grow and overcome fears at school

MESA, AZ — There's a tool that's being used in Arizona classrooms that's helping students take a new approach to gain confidence, learn, and overcome their fears - and it just so happens this tool also gives kisses, wags its tail, and likes to get belly rubs!

Pet therapy has become more popular in schools across the country.

ABC15 recently followed a group called Pawsitive Friendships to see how it's changing lives and creating a true love for learning.

Jacque is a loud breather, will do just about anything for food, and loves it when you scratch his belly -- that's probably not how your kids describe their favorite classmates, but for Abram, a fourth-grade student at Hope Academy for Autism in Mesa, it's nothing out of ordinary.

"He's cute. He has a wrinkly face. His fur is super soft," says Abram.

But Jacques provides more than just comic relief. As a trained therapy dog, he's helping kids on the spectrum to see themselves in a new way.

"He makes me feel comforted," Abram says.

Whether it's spelling, puzzles, or any other activity, Jacques is at Abram's side offering a type of silent support.

"It really helps with their self-confidence," explains Tosha Tharp-Gaitanis, the founder of Pawsitive Friendships, which provides free pet therapy to nearly a dozen Arizona schools.

"Animals have that nonverbal communication and unconditional love. A lot of people with special needs, especially autism, don't like to make eye contact, or maybe they can't connect with a human but they can connect with a dog."

It's a mission that Tharp-Gaitanis says came from her own struggles as a mom.

"My son, who has autism, wasn't making any progress in occupational therapy, so it was just kind of the 'aha' moment. I had Zoe, my other French Bulldog, sit with him and he told me if she sat with him, he would stay in the swing."

Tharp-Gaitanis thought if the Frenchie therapy could help her son, it would probably help others.

Since its creation in 2014, Pawsitive Friendships has expanded with all different kinds of animals — from pigs to pythons.

But Tharp-Gaitanis says she will always have a special place in her heart for the breed that started it all.

"They're fun! They love to play...They're always happy. Any time I've met a Frenchie, they're wiggling their whole body and they come up to you and they look happy."

Pawsitive Friendships has grown to nearly a hundred therapy teams, and in 2022 alone, they served more than a thousand kids and adults with special needs.

If you'd like more information, visit their website.