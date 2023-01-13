Organization to honor veterans, fallen servicemembers in AZ Rock 'n Roll Marathon

The Valley is gearing up for the Rock N' Roll Marathon.

But it's not just the runners getting attention on the course. Volunteers are also paying tribute to veterans.

One of the fallen heroes, Capt. Cody Jenkins.

"I love to talk about him because he’s awesome," said Jeanne Jenkins.

Jenkins is talking about Cody, one of her four children. "He was in the military," said Jeanne. "He was a physician's assistant."

His mom said her son loved to serve.

Capt. Jenkins did just that for two years until 2009.

"He's still my hero," said Jeanne.

At just 30 years old, Cory was killed in action while serving in Afghanistan.

14 years later and Jeanne will be doing what she loves, honoring her son. She's will meet up with an organization called Wear Blue: Run to Remember.

"Lisa Hallett who started this whole organization her husband was with our son, and they were in the same stryker and they were killed the same day," said Jeanne.

"At that time with the surge to Afghanistan, the military was experiencing devastating loss," said the organization's Director of Development, Melynda Weaver.

The non-profit started with a group running to deal with grief, but it’s become a nationwide community that serves as a support network for military families going through the difficulty of deployment or loss.

"We're excited to see this ground swell of volunteers come out and are going to help us stand up this living tribute," said Weaver.

On Sunday volunteers and family members will line about a mile of the Rock and Roll Arizona Marathon near 64th Street and Thomas Road.

Posters will be set up and people like Jeanne will hold full-sized American flags.

"I feel like it's an honor to hold my son's flag, and it's an honor to watch people come by and be touched," said Jeanne.

It’s something Jeanne has done before in Arizona and even other states. Some of her kids and family are even running some of the races.

"People have said this is the best part of the whole run," said Jeanne.

The group is still looking for volunteers to help this weekend and thank those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"Before our service members died they lived, and we have a responsibility to honor that sacrifice," said Weaver.

For those interested in volunteering, you can register online.

