Non-profit changing lives across the country, now helping Arizona veterans in need

GLENDALE, AZ — A national nonprofit that’s changing lives across the country is now finding its way to Arizona veterans in need.

The Veterans Community Project (VCP) is known for building tiny transitional homes for veterans experiencing homelessness, and now this group is bringing its first-ever village to Glendale near 59th and Grand avenues.

The area will feature 50 fully furnished tiny homes ranging from 240 to 320 square feet.

Each home is built on a permanent foundation and connected to city utilities, complete with a kitchen, bathroom, and living space designed for safety, comfort, and healing.

The Glendale campus will also include a Village Center for case management, classrooms, and fellowship, plus shared outdoor areas that foster connection, dignity, and community.

Its goal is to help veterans get a fresh start and the resources needed to move into permanent housing.

Across the country, 85% of veterans who complete the VCP program successfully move into permanent housing, and that is a success rate that’s drawing national attention and local support.

The organization received a $100,000 donation from the BHHS Legacy Foundation, a Valley-based nonprofit that invests in health and human services.

For more on how the Veterans Community Project is transforming lives on a national level, visit their website.

You can also learn more about the local mission underway here in Arizona by visiting this link.