Watch Now
NewsUplifting Arizona

Actions

National Association of School Resource Officers recognizes outstanding Queen Creek school officer

ABC15 first met Gilbert Police Officer John Kramer in April 2024
Earlier this year, ABC15 highlighted a resource officer at a Queen Creek school who bonds with the students he helps protect through music. Now, he's being formally recognized for his dedication.
Posted
and last updated

Earlier this year, ABC15 highlighted a resource officer at a Queen Creek school who bonds with the students he helps protect through music. Now, he's being formally recognized for his dedication.

Gilbert Police Officer John Kramer plays the baritone in Payne Junior High School's band. He rehearses with the young musicians and performs in their concerts.

ABC15 met up with Officer Kramer and his fellow musicians in April to talk about their relationship and how it's made the campus a better place for everyone.

Watch our previous coverage in the video player below:

Queen Creek school officer bonding with students through music

The National Association of School Resource Officers is expected to present its Exceptional Service Award to Officer Kramer.

The organization presents the award to one recipient in each of NASRO’s 10 regions who demonstrate continuous and sustained service to the school community above and beyond what is normally expected of a school resource officer.

Do you have a local story of hope or know of someone in the community who should be recognized? Send in your ideas to share@abc15.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo