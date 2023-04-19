Music therapist shares 'special gift' with Valley newborns

MESA, AZ — It's a job some would only dream of having - getting paid to sing to babies.

It’s a real job that Sarra Erb has at Banner Children’s at Desert. With parent permission, among the first sounds a newborn in this NICU may hear, is her voice.

As a music therapist, Erb starts by humming a song to get a baby familiar with the sound.

If needed or old enough, she’ll do some light massaging for sensory recognition.

Usually, she carries the melody of a classic, repetitive nursery rhyme like Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star or Hickory Dickory Dock.

For babies born premature, what Erb sings is more than a song.

She’s gently preparing the newest lives for all this world has to offer.

“They offer multinodal neurological enhancement in helping with multi-sensory stimulation,” said Erb.

This kind of therapy can help infants leave the NICU faster.

Less medicine may be needed during treatment. Studies show It can help improve how babies process information and can help developmental opportunities and encourage self-calming behaviors.

For Erb, seeing some of the earliest smiles is better than any applause.

“Getting them to a state of rest and sleep and it feels like a special gift I have,” said Erb.

One of the parents of the babies says music therapy made a difference in her daughter’s growth, saying she is “the happiest baby” and she wants to thank God for the healing hands at Banner Desert.