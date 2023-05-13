Mother's brain cancer inspires daughter to become a neurosurgeon

PHOENIX — As we head into Mother's Day weekend, we’re Uplifting Arizona by showing how one mother’s devastating diagnosis helped guide her daughter to a dream of saving others. Dr. Charuta Furey says at 7 years old, her mother Priya was diagnosed with brain cancer. She calls her mother's strength and resilience during that time an inspiration.

What also stood out at the time, was the kindness and compassion of the doctors caring for her. Furey calls them superheroes. It led her on an incredible journey to becoming a neurosurgeon herself at Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix.

Watch the inspiring video above to start your Mother's Day weekend off with a smile!