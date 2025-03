PHOENIX — The Phoenix VA has launched a mobile health clinic to help veterans in need.

The state-of-the-art mobile unit treats veterans for physical and mental health at locations like USVets and MANA House.

The service works to provide critical care to veterans who otherwise may not be able to afford treatment or would possibly delay seeking care until conditions worsen.

