Metallica fans give back before rocking out

Some fans gave back to the community before rocking out at the first of two Metallica shows at State Farm Stadium this weekend.

For Lance Martin, Metallica is more than just a metal band to him.

“For me, I have a very strong connection to [front man] James Hetfield. I’m in recovery. I’ve been sober for five years now,” he said while filing food boxes on an assembly line.

Martin flew in from Mississippi for both Metallica shows at State Farm Stadium this weekend.

He’s an attorney by day who rocks out at night and joined other headbangers at St. Mary’s food bank for a good cause.

Michelle Ciaccio from Wisconsin says she’s been to over 100 Metallica shows.

”It seems like whatever is happening in life, Metallica is always around. Good things, bad things,” she said.

Some of the people at St. Mary’s are part of the band’s non-profit called "All Within My Hands." It's the foundation that in part looks to end hunger and support workforce education.

The band creates opportunities for fans to give back in cities they tour in before they rock out.

And to some of these fans, nothing else matters.

“Ride the lightning, ride the lighting to end hunger,” said Drake Macias from Apache Junciton.

Friday also marks the start of Hunger Action Month. Every day in September, local food banks have a different way to raise awareness.

At St. Mary’s, about 80,000 emergency boxes go out to hungry families every month.

The food bank says they’re in need of canned fruits, veggies and cases of water.

Jerry Brown with St. Mary’s says the fuel from these fans, came just in time.

“We’ll serve over 1,200 families today. On the Friday before a long weekend because we’re closed on Monday, we’re going to see huge crowds today for those in need,” said Brown.

Martin acknowledged heavy metal fans may be seen as gothic, dark or aggressive. He said that’s a misconception and they’re some of the nicest people you’ll meet.

“Someone out there caring about them, to put food in a box, to put food in their stomachs, if we can alleviate some of those heartaches, and ultimately save their life,” said Martin.